Nets vs. Pacers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Nets vs. Pacers basketball game
Who's Playing
Brooklyn (home) vs. Indiana (away)
Current Records: Brooklyn 5-7; Indiana 7-6
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.83 points per game. They will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at home. Despite their defensive woes, Brooklyn struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 116.83 points per game.
The Nets didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, but they still walked away with an 117-111 victory. No one put up better numbers for the Nets than SF Joe Harris, who really brought his A game. He had 22 points and eight assists. Harris' performance made up for a slower contest against the Denver Nuggets last Thursday.
Meanwhile, Indiana ended up a good deal behind the Milwaukee Bucks when they played, losing 102-83.
Brooklyn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.
Brooklyn has some work to do to even out the 3-13 series between these two since December of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Nets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pacers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 221
Series History
Indiana have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Brooklyn.
- Oct 30, 2019 - Indiana 118 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Apr 07, 2019 - Brooklyn 108 vs. Indiana 96
- Dec 21, 2018 - Indiana 114 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Oct 20, 2018 - Indiana 132 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Feb 14, 2018 - Indiana 108 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Dec 23, 2017 - Indiana 123 vs. Brooklyn 119
- Dec 17, 2017 - Indiana 109 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Oct 18, 2017 - Indiana 140 vs. Brooklyn 131
- Feb 03, 2017 - Indiana 106 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 05, 2017 - Indiana 121 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Nov 25, 2016 - Indiana 118 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Oct 28, 2016 - Brooklyn 103 vs. Indiana 94
- Apr 10, 2016 - Indiana 129 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Mar 26, 2016 - Brooklyn 120 vs. Indiana 110
- Feb 03, 2016 - Indiana 114 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Dec 18, 2015 - Indiana 104 vs. Brooklyn 97
