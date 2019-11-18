Nets vs. Pacers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Brooklyn (home) vs. Indiana (away)

Current Records: Brooklyn 5-7; Indiana 7-6

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.83 points per game. They will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at home. Despite their defensive woes, Brooklyn struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 116.83 points per game.

The Nets didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, but they still walked away with an 117-111 victory. No one put up better numbers for the Nets than SF Joe Harris, who really brought his A game. He had 22 points and eight assists. Harris' performance made up for a slower contest against the Denver Nuggets last Thursday.

Meanwhile, Indiana ended up a good deal behind the Milwaukee Bucks when they played, losing 102-83.

Brooklyn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.

Brooklyn has some work to do to even out the 3-13 series between these two since December of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Nets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pacers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 221

Series History

Indiana have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Brooklyn.