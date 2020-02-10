Nets vs. Pacers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 10 predictions from advanced computer model

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana is 31-22 overall and 18-9 at home, while Brooklyn is 23-28 overall and 8-16 on the road. The Pacers have lost five consecutive games. The Nets have won five of their last eight games. Indiana is favored by seven points in the latest Pacers vs. Nets odds, while the over-under is set at 217.5. Before entering any Nets vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 16 on a blistering 34-18 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Nets vs. Pacers:

Pacers vs. Nets spread: Pacers -7

Pacers vs. Nets over-under: 217.5 points

Pacers vs. Nets money line: Indiana -272, Brooklyn 227

What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers came up short against the New Orleans Pelicans this past Saturday, falling 124-117. Jeremy Lamb put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 26 points along with five boards. A late 12-4 New Orleans run put the game away. During their last five fourth quarters, the Pacers have been outscored 151-127.

The Pacers have won 11 of the 12 meetings with the Nets and their 29-point win in Brooklyn on November 18 was the largest margin of victory ever in their matchups.

What you need to know about the Nets

The Nets, meanwhile, fell 119-118 to the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. Caris LeVert shot 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 37 points. He has averaged 29.7 points per game in his last three since being promoted to the starting lineup.

Kyrie Irving will miss his fourth consecutive game on Monday because of a knee injury.

The Pacers come into the game boasting the third-highest field goal percentage in the league at 47.7. But the Nets have been holding their opponents to a field-goal percentage of 44.2, which places them fourth in the league.

