Nets vs. Pacers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 10 predictions from proven computer model

A battle with plenty of implications for the NBA playoff picture unfolds Monday evening when the Brooklyn Nets (23-28) travel to take on the Indiana Pacers (31-22) at 7 p.m. ET. The Pacers currently occupy that No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference standings, with the Nets at No. 7, albeit seven full games behind Indiana.

With Kyrie Irving (knee) already ruled out, Brooklyn is listed as a 6.5-point underdog in the latest Nets vs. Pacers odds, down half a point from the opening line. The over-under for total points expected is set at 218.5, down 1.5 points.

Pacers vs. Nets spread: Pacers -6.5

Pacers vs. Nets over-under: 218.5 points

Pacers vs. Nets money line: Indiana -273, Brooklyn +224

What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers came up short against the New Orleans Pelicans this past Saturday, falling 124-117. Jeremy Lamb put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 26 points along with five boards. A late 12-4 New Orleans run put the game away. During their last five fourth quarters, the Pacers have been outscored 151-127.

The Pacers have won 11 of the 12 meetings with the Nets and their 29-point win in Brooklyn on November 18 was the largest margin of victory ever in their matchups. They've also covered in both matchups against Brooklyn this season.

What you need to know about the Nets

Brooklyn enters this matchup coming off a tough 119-118 loss to the red-hot Raptors, a game where it easily stayed within the six-point spread. In total, Brooklyn has won four of its last six straight-up and has covered the spread in five of its last six. Even without Irving, Brookyln has offensive options, primarily in the form of Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert.

Dinwiddie is averaging 21 points, while LeVert averages 15 for the season, but has been on a hot streak recently, averaging 23.8 points per game in February. He's coming off a season-high 37 against the Raptors. DeAndre Jordan also played extremely well against Toronto, scoring 15 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.

