The Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers will meet on Saturday evening. The Pacers host the matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Indiana is 14-12 overall and 8-4 at home this season, including two victories over Brooklyn. The Nets are 15-12 overall and 5-7 on the road. Both teams are on the second night of back-to-back sets and have not submitted injury reports yet.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Indianapolis. Caesars Sportsbook lists Indiana as the 1-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 229 in the latest Nets vs. Pacers odds.



Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Pacers vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Pacers spread: Pacers -1

Nets vs. Pacers over/under: 229 points

Nets vs. Pacers money line: Pacers -120, Nets +100

BKN: The Nets are 2-4 against the spread with no rest

IND: The Pacers are 4-1 against the spread with no rest

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn is an elite shooting team, leading to an above-average offensive output. The Nets are scoring more than 1.12 points per possession and ranking in the top five of the league in overall shooting efficiency, including a 49% clip on all field goal attempts. Brooklyn is in the top third of the league in 3-point accuracy and 2-point accuracy, and the Nets are in the top 10 in fast break points.

Indiana is very poor at free throw prevention on defense, and the Nets also have defensive strengths. Brooklyn leads the league in 2-point defense and blocked shots, with top-six marks in field goal percentage allowed, points allowed in the paint and assists allowed, Indiana also gives the ball away on more than 15% of offensive possessions.

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana's defense can make things uncomfortable for opponents. The Pacers are in the top five of the NBA in turnover creation this season, generating more than 16 takeaways per game. Indiana is also in the top five in both blocked shots and steals, with a young, aggressive overall demeanor. The Pacers can also take advantage of Brooklyn's weakness on the offensive glass, as the Nets rank dead-last in the NBA in offensive rebound rate and second-chance points.

Brooklyn is also in the bottom five of the NBA in free throw attempts per game. On the other side, the Pacers are elite from a passing perspective, and Indiana is in the top five of the NBA in assists per game and assist percentage. Indiana is also able to push the ball in transition, averaging more than 18 fast break points per game. The Pacers are also threatening from 3-point range, landing in the top five in 3-pointers per game.

The teams are projected to combine for 239 points. One side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations.

