The Indiana Pacers visit Barclays Center for a rematch on Monday evening. The Pacers defeated the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, with the teams completing a mini-series just two days later. Brooklyn is 1-5 this season, with Indiana sitting at 3-4 to begin the campaign. Seth Curry (ankle) is listed as questionable for the Nets, with T.J. Warren (foot) ruled out. T.J. McConnell (knee) and Aaron Nesmith (foot) are questionable for the Pacers, with Daniel Theis (knee) ruled out.

Nets vs. Pacers spread: Nets -8.5

Nets vs. Pacers over/under: 237.5 points

Nets vs. Pacers money line: Nets -355, Pacers +278

IND: The Pacers are 3-4 against the spread this season

BKN: The Nets are 1-5 against the spread this season

Why the Pacers can cover



The Pacers performed incredibly well in the first meeting between these two teams on Saturday. Indiana converted 50% of 46 attempts from 3-point range in the game, putting constant pressure on Brooklyn's defense. Ball movement was a strength for Indiana with 31 assists and only 10 turnovers, and rookie standout Bennedict Mathurin exploded for 32 points in reserve duty. He is averaging 21.0 points per game this season, and Tyrese Haliburton is generating 23.4 points and 10.0 assists to lead Indiana's offense.

The Pacers are No. 6 in the NBA in offensive efficiency, scoring more than 1.16 points per possession, and Indiana is the best offensive rebounding team in the league so far in 2022-23, grabbing 35.3% of missed shots. Indiana is also in the top 10 in 3-point accuracy, free throw creation, free throw accuracy and assists per game, with the Pacers protecting the ball and avoiding turnovers at a strong rate.

Why the Nets can cover

The Nets are off to a brutal start, but Kevin Durant remains one of the league's top players. The former MVP and future Hall of Fame forward is averaging 32.0 points per game on 51.2% shooting this season. Durant is a key part of Brooklyn's elite 2-point shooting, with the Nets making 55.8% of attempts inside the arc. The Nets are also facing a Pacers team that is giving up 43.5% 3-point shooting this season, and Brooklyn is in the top five of the NBA in free throw creation (27.5 attempts per game) and turnover prevention (13.0 giveaways per game) in 2022-23.

On defense, the Nets are leading the league in blocked shots, averaging 8.5 rejections per game, and Brooklyn is in the top five of the NBA in 2-point accuracy allowed at 49.8%. Indiana is shooting just 48.5% from the inside the arc and 44.4% from the field this season, playing into the hands of Brooklyn's defense.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 250 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time.

