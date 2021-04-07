Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Brooklyn
Current Records: New Orleans 22-28; Brooklyn 35-16
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans haven't won a contest against the Brooklyn Nets since Oct. 26 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. New Orleans might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against Brooklyn at 7:30 p.m. ET April 7 at Barclays Center. The Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.06 points per game.
It was all tied up 61-61 at halftime, but New Orleans was not quite the Atlanta Hawks' equal in the second half when they met on Tuesday. New Orleans took a hard 123-107 fall against Atlanta. Isaiah Thomas wasn't much of a difference maker for New Orleans; Thomas finished with ten points on 4-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 25 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Nets narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the New York Knicks 114-112. Brooklyn's point guard Kyrie Irving did his thing and shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 40 points and seven dimes.
New Orleans is now 22-28 while Brooklyn sits at 35-16. Brooklyn is 24-10 after wins this year, and the Pelicans are 12-15 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nets are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -116
Series History
New Orleans have won six out of their last ten games against Brooklyn.
- Dec 17, 2019 - Brooklyn 108 vs. New Orleans 101
- Nov 04, 2019 - Brooklyn 135 vs. New Orleans 125
- Jan 02, 2019 - Brooklyn 126 vs. New Orleans 121
- Oct 26, 2018 - New Orleans 117 vs. Brooklyn 115
- Feb 10, 2018 - New Orleans 138 vs. Brooklyn 128
- Dec 27, 2017 - New Orleans 128 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Jan 20, 2017 - Brooklyn 143 vs. New Orleans 114
- Jan 12, 2017 - New Orleans 104 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Apr 03, 2016 - New Orleans 106 vs. Brooklyn 87
- Jan 30, 2016 - New Orleans 105 vs. Brooklyn 103