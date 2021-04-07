Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Brooklyn

Current Records: New Orleans 22-28; Brooklyn 35-16

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans haven't won a contest against the Brooklyn Nets since Oct. 26 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. New Orleans might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against Brooklyn at 7:30 p.m. ET April 7 at Barclays Center. The Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.06 points per game.

It was all tied up 61-61 at halftime, but New Orleans was not quite the Atlanta Hawks' equal in the second half when they met on Tuesday. New Orleans took a hard 123-107 fall against Atlanta. Isaiah Thomas wasn't much of a difference maker for New Orleans; Thomas finished with ten points on 4-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 25 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Nets narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the New York Knicks 114-112. Brooklyn's point guard Kyrie Irving did his thing and shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 40 points and seven dimes.

New Orleans is now 22-28 while Brooklyn sits at 35-16. Brooklyn is 24-10 after wins this year, and the Pelicans are 12-15 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

Odds

The Nets are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -116

Series History

New Orleans have won six out of their last ten games against Brooklyn.