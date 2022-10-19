Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Brooklyn
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans haven't won a game against the Brooklyn Nets since Oct. 26 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Pelicans and Brooklyn are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. Last year was nothing to brag about for New Orleans (36-46), so the team is looking forward to a new start. While the Nets were not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 44-38.
The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $60.00
Odds
The Nets are a 3-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Brooklyn have won eight out of their last 14 games against New Orleans.
- Jan 15, 2022 - Brooklyn 120 vs. New Orleans 105
- Nov 12, 2021 - Brooklyn 120 vs. New Orleans 112
- Apr 20, 2021 - Brooklyn 134 vs. New Orleans 129
- Apr 07, 2021 - Brooklyn 139 vs. New Orleans 111
- Dec 17, 2019 - Brooklyn 108 vs. New Orleans 101
- Nov 04, 2019 - Brooklyn 135 vs. New Orleans 125
- Jan 02, 2019 - Brooklyn 126 vs. New Orleans 121
- Oct 26, 2018 - New Orleans 117 vs. Brooklyn 115
- Feb 10, 2018 - New Orleans 138 vs. Brooklyn 128
- Dec 27, 2017 - New Orleans 128 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Jan 20, 2017 - Brooklyn 143 vs. New Orleans 114
- Jan 12, 2017 - New Orleans 104 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Apr 03, 2016 - New Orleans 106 vs. Brooklyn 87
- Jan 30, 2016 - New Orleans 105 vs. Brooklyn 103