Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Brooklyn

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans haven't won a game against the Brooklyn Nets since Oct. 26 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Pelicans and Brooklyn are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. Last year was nothing to brag about for New Orleans (36-46), so the team is looking forward to a new start. While the Nets were not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 44-38.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.00

Odds

The Nets are a 3-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Brooklyn have won eight out of their last 14 games against New Orleans.