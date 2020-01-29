Nets vs. Pistons: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Detroit @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Detroit 17-31; Brooklyn 19-26

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons have been homebodies their last four games, but they are heading out on Wednesday. They will square off against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight at Barclays Center. Detroit knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past 48 matchups -- so hopefully Brooklyn likes a good challenge.

The contest between the Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday was not particularly close, with the Pistons falling 115-100. Center Andre Drummond put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 15 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn lost to the New York Knicks on the road by a decisive 110-97 margin. A silver lining for Brooklyn was the play of point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who had 23 points and five assists.

Detroit isn't expected to pull this one out (Brooklyn is favored by 8.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Pistons have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

The Pistons are now 17-31 while the Nets sit at 19-26. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pistons have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 47.50%, which places them 26th in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Nets have allowed their opponents to shoot 44.10% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.66

Odds

The Nets are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Detroit have won nine out of their last 16 games against Brooklyn.