Nets vs. Pistons: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Who's Playing
Detroit @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Detroit 17-31; Brooklyn 19-26
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons have been homebodies their last four games, but they are heading out on Wednesday. They will square off against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight at Barclays Center. Detroit knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past 48 matchups -- so hopefully Brooklyn likes a good challenge.
The contest between the Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday was not particularly close, with the Pistons falling 115-100. Center Andre Drummond put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 15 points in addition to eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn lost to the New York Knicks on the road by a decisive 110-97 margin. A silver lining for Brooklyn was the play of point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who had 23 points and five assists.
Detroit isn't expected to pull this one out (Brooklyn is favored by 8.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Pistons have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
The Pistons are now 17-31 while the Nets sit at 19-26. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pistons have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 47.50%, which places them 26th in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Nets have allowed their opponents to shoot 44.10% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.66
Odds
The Nets are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Detroit have won nine out of their last 16 games against Brooklyn.
- Jan 25, 2020 - Brooklyn 121 vs. Detroit 111
- Nov 02, 2019 - Detroit 113 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Mar 11, 2019 - Brooklyn 103 vs. Detroit 75
- Oct 31, 2018 - Brooklyn 120 vs. Detroit 119
- Oct 17, 2018 - Detroit 103 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Apr 01, 2018 - Detroit 108 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Feb 07, 2018 - Detroit 115 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Jan 21, 2018 - Brooklyn 101 vs. Detroit 100
- Jan 10, 2018 - Detroit 114 vs. Brooklyn 80
- Mar 30, 2017 - Detroit 90 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Mar 21, 2017 - Brooklyn 98 vs. Detroit 96
- Nov 02, 2016 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Detroit 101
- Mar 19, 2016 - Detroit 115 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Feb 01, 2016 - Detroit 105 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Jan 09, 2016 - Detroit 103 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Nov 29, 2015 - Brooklyn 87 vs. Detroit 83
