Nets vs. Pistons odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 25 predictions from proven computer model

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Detroit Pistons on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET in Little Caesars Arena. With the Nets currently seeded No. 8 in the East and the Pistons at No. 9, this could wind up being a crucial head-to-head matchup. Detroit is 17-29 overall and 9-14 at home, while Brooklyn is 18-25 overall and 7-13 on the road. Both teams have struggled against the spread with Brooklyn at 18-25 and Detroit at 17-27-2.

And the two sides have split their last four head-to-head meetings both straight up and against the spread. Brooklyn is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Nets vs. Pistons odds, while the over-under is set at 228.5.

Nets vs. Pistons spread: Nets - 2.5

Nets vs. Pistons over-under: 228.5 points

Nets vs. Pistons money line: Detroit +116, Brooklyn -137

What you need to know about the Nets

The Nets are coming off a 128-113 loss to the Lakers on Thursday. Kyrie Irving had 20 points, but did it on just 7-of-17 shooting while backcourt mate Spencer Dinwiddie also struggled with seven points on 3-of-9 shooting. Dinwiddie did dole out 13 assists and grab seven rebounds. The Nets managed 55 points off the bench with Caris LeVert contributing 16 points in just under 23 minutes. LeVert is still getting back into the swing of things after missing nearly two months after thumb surgery, so getting more consistent scoring out of him will be key.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Meanwhile, Detroit suffered a 125-112 loss at the hands of Memphis on Friday. Derrick Rose did manage to extend his streak of games with 20 points or more to 11 in the defeat and Christian Wood poured in 20 points off the bench with Andre Drummond (lip) out. Drummond is the subject of trade talks and apparently lost a tooth and lacerated his lip during a collision against the Wizards on Monday. Detroit is hopeful that he'll rejoin the lineup on Saturday.

