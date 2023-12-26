We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on the NBA schedule as the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 2-27 overall and 1-13 at home, while Brooklyn is 14-15 overall and 5-8 on the road. The Nets have dominated this series in recent years, winning nine of the last 10 meetings with the Pistons.

The Nets are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Nets odds, and the over/under is 232 points. Before entering any Nets vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 10 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 103-55 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $4,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Brooklyn vs. Detroit. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Pistons vs. Nets spread: Pistons +6.5

Pistons vs. Nets over/under: 232 points

Pistons vs. Nets money line: Pistons: +204, Nets: -255

Pistons vs. Nets picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Pistons

The Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their 26th straight loss. They fell 126-115 to Brooklyn. The Pistons' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Isaiah Stewart, who scored 20 points along with five assists and five rebounds, and Jaden Ivey who scored 23 points along with seven assists and six rebounds.

The Pistons struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. Offensively, the Pistons are scoring 109.2 points per game on average, which ranks 28th in the NBA.

What you need to know about the Nets

The Nets were able to snap a five-game losing skid with their 126-115 win over the Pistons on Saturday. Forward Mikal Bridges led the way for Brooklyn, finishing with 29 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Guard Cam Thomas also had a productive performance against Detroit, recording 20 points, three assists and two rebounds.

The Nets are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games overall. However, Brooklyn is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference.

How to make Pistons vs. Nets picks

The model has simulated Pistons vs. Nets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nets vs. Pistons, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 103-55 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.