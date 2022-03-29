The Detroit Pistons (20-55) travel to face the Brooklyn Nets (39-36) on Tuesday night as Brooklyn is hoping to get back on track. In its previous outing, the team fell to the Charlotte Hornets 119-110. Meanwhile, Detroit has struggled lately, dropping four of its last five, including on Sunday when the New York Knicks outlasted the Pistons 104-102. Brooklyn has won five straight against Detroit.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is favored by 14 points in the latest Pistons vs. Nets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Over-Under is 234. Before locking in any Pistons vs. Nets picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 24 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 83-51 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,600. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nets vs. Pistons. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Pistons vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Pistons spread: Nets -14

Nets vs. Pistons over-under: 234 points

Nets vs. Pistons money line: Nets -1100, Pistons +700

DET: Pistons are 8-0 ATS in their last 8 games as a road underdog

BK: Nets are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games following an ATS loss

Why the Nets can cover

Forward Kevin Durant can torch anyone defending him as the two-time NBA Champion has a remarkable offensive arsenal, attacking from all over the floor. Durant is a three-level scorer with a silky smooth jumper and the Texas product puts up 29.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. Durant has scored 30-plus points in four of his last eight games. On Mar. 23, the 12-time All-Star posted 35 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists.



Guard Bruce Brown is a feisty defender who excels in doing all the dirty work. Bruce is a terrific rebounder for his size and the Miami product averages 8.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. Brown has stepped it up lately, logging 12-plus points and six-plus rebounds in eight of his last 12 games. On Mar. 21, he finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

Why the Pistons can cover

Guard Cade Cunningham is an all-around versatile piece for Detroit as he can create his own shot and find the open man on the floor. The 2021 first-overall pick is posting 17.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. Cunningham has good body control when driving to the basket and finishes through contact. On Mar. 23, the Oklahoma State product amassed 22 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists.



Forward Saddiq Bey is a two-way player in the frontcourt for Detroit. Bey is a knock-down shooter from both mid-range and beyond the arc as the Villanova product is averaging 16.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. The 2020 first-round pick has ended with 20-plus points in three of his last six games and Bey went off in the Mar. 17 win over the Orlando Magic. In that game, he dropped a season-high 51 points, nine rebounds, and went 10-for-14 from deep.

How to make Pistons vs. Nets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 228 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.



So who wins Pistons vs. Nets? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.