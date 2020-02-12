Nets vs. Raptors: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Nets vs. Raptors basketball game
Who's Playing
Toronto @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Toronto 40-14; Brooklyn 24-28
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Toronto and the Brooklyn Nets will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Barclays Center. The Raptors are looking to extend their current 15-game winning streak.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 41 turnovers, Toronto took down the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-126 on Monday. Small forward OG Anunoby and power forward Pascal Siakam were among the main playmakers for Toronto as the former posted a double-double on 25 points and 12 rebounds and the latter shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 34 points, five dimes and six boards.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn escaped with a win against the Indiana Pacers by the margin of a single free throw, 106-105. Brooklyn's point guard Spencer Dinwiddie filled up the stat sheet, dropping a double-double on 21 points and 11 assists along with six boards.
Toronto got away with a 119-118 win this past Saturday. A big part of their success was shooting guard Fred VanVleet, so Brooklyn will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: The Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Raptors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won 18 out of their last 19 games against Brooklyn.
- Feb 08, 2020 - Toronto 119 vs. Brooklyn 118
- Jan 04, 2020 - Toronto 121 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Dec 14, 2019 - Toronto 110 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Apr 03, 2019 - Toronto 115 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Feb 11, 2019 - Toronto 127 vs. Brooklyn 125
- Jan 11, 2019 - Toronto 122 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Dec 07, 2018 - Brooklyn 106 vs. Toronto 105
- Mar 23, 2018 - Toronto 116 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Mar 13, 2018 - Toronto 116 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Jan 08, 2018 - Toronto 114 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Dec 15, 2017 - Toronto 120 vs. Brooklyn 87
- Feb 05, 2017 - Toronto 103 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Jan 17, 2017 - Toronto 119 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Jan 13, 2017 - Toronto 132 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Dec 20, 2016 - Toronto 116 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Apr 13, 2016 - Toronto 103 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Mar 08, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Jan 18, 2016 - Toronto 112 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Jan 06, 2016 - Toronto 91 vs. Brooklyn 74
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Zion's scoring tear surpasses MJ, Shaq
Williamson hung 31 points on the Blazers on Tuesday
-
How to watch: Skills Challenge
The Celtics' Jayson Tatum returns to defend his title
-
76ers move Al Horford to bench
Horford came off the bench for the first time since his rookie year
-
Report: Knicks won't hire Worldwide Wes
Wesley was originally going to join as a consultant
-
How to watch: 3-Point Contest
Nets guard Joe Harris is back to defend his title
-
Report: Knicks to hire Leon Rose as prez
The Knicks parted ways with Steve Mills on Tuesday, and quickly found a replacement
-
LIVE updates: Latest at NBA trade deadline
We recap all the moves and rumors that transpired as Thursday's trade deadline has passed
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant