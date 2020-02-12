Nets vs. Raptors: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Toronto @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Toronto 40-14; Brooklyn 24-28

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Toronto and the Brooklyn Nets will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Barclays Center. The Raptors are looking to extend their current 15-game winning streak.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 41 turnovers, Toronto took down the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-126 on Monday. Small forward OG Anunoby and power forward Pascal Siakam were among the main playmakers for Toronto as the former posted a double-double on 25 points and 12 rebounds and the latter shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 34 points, five dimes and six boards.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn escaped with a win against the Indiana Pacers by the margin of a single free throw, 106-105. Brooklyn's point guard Spencer Dinwiddie filled up the stat sheet, dropping a double-double on 21 points and 11 assists along with six boards.

Toronto got away with a 119-118 win this past Saturday. A big part of their success was shooting guard Fred VanVleet, so Brooklyn will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Raptors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

Toronto have won 18 out of their last 19 games against Brooklyn.