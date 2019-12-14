Nets vs. Raptors odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 14 predictions from model on 16-7 roll

The Toronto Raptors will try to right the ship on Saturday when they play host to the Brooklyn Nets. After a blistering start, the Raptors have lost four of their last five games, while the Nets are playing improved basketball in recent days. The injury status of Fred VanVleet (knee) is up in the air for Toronto, while Brooklyn will once again be without Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and Caris LeVert (thumb). Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Sportsbooks list the Raptors as 7.5-point home favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 219.5 in the latest Raptors vs. Nets odds. Before you make any Nets vs. Raptors picks and NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 8 on a blistering 16-7 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nets vs. Raptors. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it it's also generated a strong against the spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. Head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are several NBA odds for Nets vs. Raptors.

Nets vs. Raptors spread: Raptors -7.5

Nets vs. Raptors over-under: 219.5 points

Nets vs. Raptors money line: Raptors -332, Nets +261

BKN: Nets are 9-4 without Kyrie Irving this season

TOR: Raptors have lost four of their last five games

The model knows that the Nets are playing well, even with the caveat that Brooklyn is coming off a home loss to the Charlotte Hornets. In the 13 games without Irving in the lineup, Spencer Dinwiddie has been a revelation for Brooklyn, as the veteran guard is averaging 20.8 points and 6.2 assists per game. Both lead the Nets over the course of the full season and, with Dinwiddie at the helm, Brooklyn has managed to field an above-average offense.

Just because the Nets have a few edges doesn't mean Brooklyn will cover the Raptors vs. Nets spread on Saturday.

The model is also keenly aware that Toronto is the superior team in this spot and, when playing at home, the advantage seemingly swings to the Raptors. The potential absence of VanVleet shouldn't be ignored, as he has been the best perimeter option for Toronto this season. However, Kyle Lowry is able to pick up the slack and the Raptors are keyed by their defense.

Toronto ranks in the top-five of the NBA in overall defensive rating, leading the entire league in effective field goal percentage allowed. The Raptors are also one of the best teams in the league at forcing turnovers.

So who wins Nets vs. Raptors? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Nets vs. Raptors spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.