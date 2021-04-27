Get ready for an Atlantic Division battle as the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Amalie Arena. Toronto is 26-35 overall and 16-15 at home, while Brooklyn is 41-20 overall and 16-13 on the road. The Raptors have won the first two meetings between the teams this season.

Brooklyn is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Raptors vs. Nets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 232.

Raptors vs. Nets spread: Raptors +6.5

Raptors vs. Nets over-under: 233 points

Raptors vs. Nets money line: Brooklyn -270, Toronto +230



What you need to know about the Raptors

The Raptors coasted past the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, 112-96. Malachi Flynn had 18 points and five assists along with five rebounds. The Raptors are one game behind the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference. Toronto has won five of its past six games.

The Raptors won the last meeting with the Nets on April 21, 114-103. Toronto has won five consecutive home games. Gary Trent Jr. (leg) and Paul Watson (knee) are out for Tuesday's game. Jalen Harris (hip) is questionable.

What you need to know about the Nets

Brooklyn beat the Phoenix Suns 128-119 on Sunday. Kyrie Irving shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 34 points and 12 assists in addition to six boards. The Nets have a one-game lead for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn has won three of its past four games.

Bruce Brown (knee soreness) and Nicolas Claxton (health and safety protocols) are out for Tuesday's game. James Harden (hamstring) is out indefinitely. The Nets have set a franchise record by using 32 different starting lineups this season.

