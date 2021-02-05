The Brooklyn Nets have a tendency to play to the level of the competition, a pattern they will attempt to reverse when they host the Toronto Raptors (9-12) on Friday. Brooklyn (14-9) rebounded from a dispiriting loss at lowly Washington by rallying for a four-point win over the red-hot Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. The Nets cannot afford to be looking past the Raptors with a date at Eastern-Conference leading Philadelphia looming on Saturday night.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at Barclays Center. William Hill Sportsbook lists Brooklyn as a 4.5-point favorite while the over-under is 242 in the latest Nets vs. Raptors odds. Before making any Raptors vs. Nets picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is also on a stunning 73-44 roll on top-rated picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nets vs. Raptors. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Raptors vs. Nets:

Raptors vs. Nets spread: Nets -4.5

Raptors vs. Nets over-under: 242 points

Raptors vs. Nets money line: Nets -190, Raptors +170

TOR: Raptors G Norman Powell is averaging 23.2 points over the past five games

BKN: The Nets are shooting an NBA-high 50.1 percent overall

Latest Odds: Brooklyn Nets -4.5 Bet Now

Why the Nets can cover



Brooklyn has won seven of 10 since James Harden was acquired in a four-team blockbuster trade and is 7-2 with him in the lineup. Harden registered his fourth double-double -- and second in a row -- with the Nets, recording 23 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds in the victory over the Clippers. He has registered double-digit assists in eight of the nine games and leads the lead with an average of 11.2.

The Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Harden combined for 90 points Tuesday to push Brooklyn's NBA-best average to 122.3 points. The Nets also are topping the charts in offensive efficiency since Harden came aboard, averaging 121 points per 100 possessions in the last 10 games. That is well above the Clippers' NBA-leading total (116.3) and the league record set by Dallas (115.8) last season.

Why the Raptors can cover

Fred VanVleet poured in 54 points in Tuesday's victory over Orlando, setting an NBA record for undrafted players that was previously held by Moses Malone (53). In also breaking the team mark held by DeMar DeRozan (52), he knocked down 11 of 14 3-point attempts. VanVleet joined Stephen Curry and Zach LaVine as the only players in NBA history with at least 11 threes in a game on 75 percent shooting.

In last season's playoff sweep of Brooklyn, VanVleet provided the offensive spark by averaging 21.3 points while shooting 52.7 percent overall. Point guard Kyle Lowry quietly posted a triple-double in Tuesday's win with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to go along with four steals. He averaged 18.3 points, 7.7 assists and 6.3 rebounds in three regular-season meetings vs. the Nets last season.

How to make Raptors vs. Nets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with with teams projected to combine for 240 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Raptors vs. Nets? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Raptors vs. Nets spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.