We've got another exciting Atlantic Division matchup on schedule as the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Barclays Center for a 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament game. Brooklyn is 8-8 overall and 5-4 at home, while Toronto is 8-9 overall and 3-5 on the road. The Nets are 2-1 in Group C of pool play and can still win the group with a decisive victory, while the Raptors are 1-2 so far in the NBA In-Season Tournament 2023.

The Nets have won and covered the spread in the last four head-to-head meetings with the Raptors, and they're also 12-3 against the spread this season, while Toronto is 10-7 against the number. For Tuesday, Brooklyn is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Nets vs. Raptors odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 224.5 points.

Nets vs. Raptors spread: Nets -1.5

Nets vs. Raptors over/under: 224.5 points

Nets vs. Raptors money line: Nets: -124, Raptors: +103

What you need to know about the Raptors

The Raptors fell just short of the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 105-102 on Sunday. The losing side was boosted by Jakob Poeltl, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds. Poeltl (11.3 ppg) is one of six Raptors averaging double-figures in scoring this season along with Pascal Siakam (20.0), Scottie Barnes (19.0), Dennis Schroder (16.8), OG Anunoby (15.5) and Gary Trent Jr. (11.1).

However, it's been Toronto's length defensively that has helped it stay competitive thus far in 2023-24. The Raptors rank 12th in the NBA in points allowed per game (112.4) and 10th in defensive rating (112.1). They're also top 10 in the NBA in both offensive and defensive rebounding percentage. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Nets

Meanwhile, Brooklyn beat Chicago 118-109 on Sunday. The win was all the more spectacular given the Nets were down 21 points with 4:37 left in the first quarter. Spencer Dinwiddie led the way in the victory with 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds, while Royce O'Neale also had a strong performance with 20 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Lonnie Walker IV also chipped in 20 points off the bench, and he went 6-for-10 from the 3-point line with Brooklyn shooting 25-of-53 from beyond the arc as a team. The Nets are shooting 39.2% from the 3-point line as a team this season and rank third in the NBA in that category. However, Brooklyn will be shorthanded on Tuesday as Ben Simmons (back) is out, with Cameron Thomas (ankle) doubtful and Nicolas Claxton (ankle) questionable. See which team to pick here.

