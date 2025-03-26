We've got another exciting Atlantic Division matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Brooklyn Nets will host the Toronto Raptors. Brooklyn is 23-49 overall and 11-23 at home, while Toronto is 25-47 overall and 9-26 on the road. The Nets have won eight of the last 10 matchups with the Raptors, but Toronto prevailed, 130-113, in their most recent meeting on New Year's Day. The Raptors are 42-28-2 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while the Nets are 39-33 versus the line.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Nets are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Raptors vs. Nets odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 215 points. Before entering any Nets vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Nets vs. Raptors spread: Nets -2.5

Nets vs. Raptors over/under: 215 points

Nets vs. Raptors money line: Nets: -139, Raptors: +117

Why the Nets can cover

The Nets wound up on the wrong side of a 120-101 defeat at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, but D'Angelo Russell (ankle) did not suit up. Fortunately for Brooklyn, Russell isn't even on Wednesday's NBA injury report as he'll join Nic Claxton, who had 19 points and seven rebounds on Monday, in the lineup. Additionally, Brooklyn gets to face a shorthanded team as Toronto is sitting several rotation players.

Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl are both out tonight due to rest, while Gradey Dick (knee) and Chris Boucher (illness) are also unavailable. Thus, the Raptors have just two active players averaging more than 10 points per game. Defense is already Brooklyn's strength as it ranks ninth in points allowed per game and allows the eighth-fewest made 3-pointers per game. The Nets have also dominated the head-to-head series recently, going 8-2 outright and 7-3 ATS over their last 10 meetings. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Raptors can cover

Meanwhile, the Raptors came into Monday's game having lost four straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They came out on top against the Washington Wizards by a score of 112-104 on Monday. It was a true team effort, with five players scoring at least 11 points, and Scottie Barnes nearly had a triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and two blocks. Rookie Jamal Shead contributed 14 points off the bench as he's scored in double-figures in five of his last six games.

The Raptors smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive boards, and that's a strategy that should continue on Wednesday. Brooklyn ranks 29th in both total rebounds per game and defensive rebounds per game as there are opportunities for second-chance points for Toronto. Meanwhile, Barnes has often played his best against the Nets as he's averaging 21.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals over his last 10 games versus Brooklyn.

How to make Nets vs. Raptors picks

The model has simulated Raptors vs. Nets 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, projecting 205 total points.

