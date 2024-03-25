The Toronto Raptors will face off against the Brooklyn Nets in an Atlantic Division matchup on Monday. Toronto is 23-48 overall and 13-22 at home, while Brooklyn is 26-45 overall and 10-26 on the road. The Nets and Raptors have split their first two matchups of the season with the home team winning each time. Most recently, the Raptors defeated the Nets, 121-93, on Feb. 22.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Brooklyn is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Raptors vs. Nets odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 219 points. Before entering any Nets vs. Raptors picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Raptors vs. Nets spread: Nets -6.5

Raptors vs. Nets over/under: 219 points

Raptors vs. Nets money line: Raptors: +203, Nets: -250

BRK: The Nets are 5-1 against the Raptors over their last six meetings

TOR: The Raptors are 19-19 ATS on even rest with their opponent. Each team last played on Saturday.

What to know about the Nets

The Nets enter on a six-game losing streak, most recently falling to the Knicks, 105-93, on Saturday. Brooklyn's offense has been its biggest deterrent lately, failing to score more than 100 points in three of its last five contests. Defensively, the Nets are allowing 113.5 points during their six-game losing streak, as they allow 113.8 ppg this season, which is 14th in the league.

Cameron Thomas has led Brooklyn in scoring in seven of its last eight games, and he leads the team in scoring at 21.5 ppg. He's jumped over Mikal Bridges as the top scoring option with Bridges adding 20.5 ppg this season. The Nets rank 13th in the NBA in opposing field goal percentage, but they'll need their offense to match their defense on Monday.

What to know about the Raptors

The Raptors enter on an extended losing streak of their own, dropping 10 straight. Toronto is coming off a 112-109 loss to the Wizards, who were tied with the Pistons for the worst record in the league, on Saturday. The Raptors haven't won since March 3 and much like the Nets, poor offense is the primary reason for the losing skid. The Raptors have been held to 104 points or fewer in five of their last six games as they rank 19th in the league in scoring at 113.1 ppg.

The Raptors have been without RJ Barrett (personal) for the last six games as his absence has taken a huge hit on the team's offensive production. The 23-year-old averaged 20.8 ppg over his first 27 games in Toronto after being acquired from the Knicks. Barrett is out again Monday, along with Immanuel Quickley, who will miss his fourth straight game for personal reasons. All-Star Scottie Barnes remains out with a hand injury, as does Jakob Poeltl (finger), as the loss of key playmakers has taken a huge toll on Toronto's success.

