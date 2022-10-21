An Eastern Conference matchup occurs on Friday night as the Toronto Raptors (1-0) travel to Barclays Center and face off against the Brooklyn Nets (0-1). The Raptors are going for their second straight win to start the season as on Wednesday, they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-105. On the opposite side, Brooklyn aims to secure its first victory. In the season opener, the Nets fell to the New Orleans Pelicans 130-108.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET in Brooklyn. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Nets as a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Raptors vs. Nets odds. The over/under for total points is set at 227.

Raptors vs. Nets spread: Nets -2.5

Raptors vs. Nets Over-Under: 227 points

Raptors vs. Nets money line: Brooklyn -140, Toronto +118

TOR: Raptors are 5-0 ATS in the last 5 meetings in Brooklyn

BK: Under is 6-1 in the Nets' last 7 Friday games

Why the Raptors can cover

Forward Pascal Siakam is a high-flying and active presence on the floor who runs the floor well and shows extreme effort. The 2020 All-Star is a factor on dunks and put-backs with the ability to stretch the floor. On the defensive end, Siakam has long arms to alter shots and jump into passing lanes. On Wednesday, he finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds, and three steals.

Guard Fred VanVleet is a quick and smart playmaker for this group. VanVleet plays gritty and high-energy defense as he has a knack for steals, finishing in the top six of the NBA each of the past three seasons. The 2022 All-Star selection is a solid 3-point shooter and isn't afraid to attack the basket. In the season opener, he logged 15 points, five assists, and four steals.

Why the Nets can cover

Forward Kevin Durant is a walking bucket who owns an exceptional offensive arsenal from anywhere on the court with a silky smooth jumper. The 12-time All-Star has the handles to create offense for his teammates while being a good rebounder. Durant has the length to consistently block shots and has improved his defense as he's aged. On Oct. 19 against the New Orleans Pelicans, he dropped 32 points, three rebounds, and four blocks.

Guard Kyrie Irving can be a magician with the ball in his hands. Irving is a great one-on-one maestro while being fearless when attacking the basket. The seven-time All-Star has the capability to go off in any contest, and he owns an effortless shooting stroke alongside top-tier ball handles. He dropped 15 points and five assists in the opener.

How to make Nets vs. Raptors picks

