Who's Playing

Houston @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Houston 13-33; Brooklyn 32-15

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Houston Rockets at 7:30 p.m. ET March 31 at Barclays Center. The Nets are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Brooklyn beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-107 on Monday. It was another big night for Brooklyn's shooting guard James Harden, who posted a triple-double on 38 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 57-57 at halftime, but Houston was not quite the Memphis Grizzlies' equal in the second half when they met on Monday. Houston came up short against the Grizz, falling 120-110. Shooting guard Kevin Porter wasn't much of a difference maker for Houston; Porter finished with ten points on 5-for-17 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

The Nets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

Brooklyn is now 32-15 while the Rockets sit at 13-33. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Brooklyn comes into the game boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 49.50%. On the other end of the spectrum, Houston has only been able to knock down 43.60% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. We'll see if the Nets' 5.90% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won six out of their last 11 games against Brooklyn.