Nets vs. Rockets: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Nets vs. Rockets basketball game
Who's Playing
Brooklyn (home) vs. Houston (away)
Current Records: Brooklyn 1-3; Houston 3-1
Last Season Records: Brooklyn 42-40; Houston 53-29
What to Know
Brooklyn has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Houston at Barclays Center at 7 p.m. ET on Friday. Brooklyn strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 120 points per game.
The Nets came up short against Indiana on Wednesday, falling 118-108. SF Taurean Waller-Prince had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.
Houston escaped with the win by the margin of a single free throw, 159-158. SG James Harden went supernova for the Rockets as he shot 6 for 14 from beyond the arc and finished with 59 points and nine assists.
Houston's victory lifted them to 3-1 while Brooklyn's defeat dropped them down to 1-3. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Nets rank third in the league when it comes to points per game, with 120 on average. But the Rockets are even better: they enter the match with 128 points per game on average, good for best in the league. We'll see if that edge gives the Rockets a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Houston have won five out of their last eight games against Brooklyn.
- Jan 16, 2019 - Brooklyn 145 vs. Houston 142
- Nov 02, 2018 - Houston 119 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Feb 06, 2018 - Houston 123 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Nov 27, 2017 - Houston 117 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Jan 15, 2017 - Houston 137 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Dec 12, 2016 - Houston 122 vs. Brooklyn 118
- Dec 08, 2015 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Houston 105
- Nov 11, 2015 - Brooklyn 106 vs. Houston 98
