Nets vs. Rockets: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Brooklyn (home) vs. Houston (away)

Current Records: Brooklyn 1-3; Houston 3-1

Last Season Records: Brooklyn 42-40; Houston 53-29

What to Know

Brooklyn has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Houston at Barclays Center at 7 p.m. ET on Friday. Brooklyn strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 120 points per game.

The Nets came up short against Indiana on Wednesday, falling 118-108. SF Taurean Waller-Prince had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Houston escaped with the win by the margin of a single free throw, 159-158. SG James Harden went supernova for the Rockets as he shot 6 for 14 from beyond the arc and finished with 59 points and nine assists.

Houston's victory lifted them to 3-1 while Brooklyn's defeat dropped them down to 1-3. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Nets rank third in the league when it comes to points per game, with 120 on average. But the Rockets are even better: they enter the match with 128 points per game on average, good for best in the league. We'll see if that edge gives the Rockets a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Houston have won five out of their last eight games against Brooklyn.