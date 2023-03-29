Who's Playing

Houston @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Houston 18-58; Brooklyn 40-35

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.84 points per matchup. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Barclays Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Houston found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 137-115 punch to the gut against the New York Knicks on Monday. Despite the loss, the Rockets had strong showings from point guard Kevin Porter, who had 26 points, and power forward Jabari Smith, who posted a double-double on 14 points and 11 boards along with six assists.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 119-106 to the Orlando Magic. One thing holding the Nets back was the mediocre play of point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who did not have his best game: he played for 29 minutes but put up just two points on 0-for-11 shooting.

Houston is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

Houston suffered a grim 118-96 defeat to Brooklyn in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Can the Rockets avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ATTSN Southwest

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Nets are a big 12-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Brooklyn have won eight out of their last 15 games against Houston.