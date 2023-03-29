Who's Playing
Houston @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Houston 18-58; Brooklyn 40-35
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.84 points per matchup. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Barclays Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Houston found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 137-115 punch to the gut against the New York Knicks on Monday. Despite the loss, the Rockets had strong showings from point guard Kevin Porter, who had 26 points, and power forward Jabari Smith, who posted a double-double on 14 points and 11 boards along with six assists.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 119-106 to the Orlando Magic. One thing holding the Nets back was the mediocre play of point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who did not have his best game: he played for 29 minutes but put up just two points on 0-for-11 shooting.
Houston is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.
Houston suffered a grim 118-96 defeat to Brooklyn in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Can the Rockets avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Nets are a big 12-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Brooklyn have won eight out of their last 15 games against Houston.
- Mar 07, 2023 - Brooklyn 118 vs. Houston 96
- Apr 05, 2022 - Brooklyn 118 vs. Houston 105
- Dec 08, 2021 - Houston 114 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Mar 31, 2021 - Brooklyn 120 vs. Houston 108
- Mar 03, 2021 - Brooklyn 132 vs. Houston 114
- Dec 28, 2019 - Houston 108 vs. Brooklyn 98
- Nov 01, 2019 - Brooklyn 123 vs. Houston 116
- Jan 16, 2019 - Brooklyn 145 vs. Houston 142
- Nov 02, 2018 - Houston 119 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Feb 06, 2018 - Houston 123 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Nov 27, 2017 - Houston 117 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Jan 15, 2017 - Houston 137 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Dec 12, 2016 - Houston 122 vs. Brooklyn 118
- Dec 08, 2015 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Houston 105
- Nov 11, 2015 - Brooklyn 106 vs. Houston 98