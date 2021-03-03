The Houston Rockets will search for a streak-busting win on Wednesday evening. Houston is on a 12-game losing streak amid myriad injuries, and the Rockets face a difficult task against the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets are 23-12 and winners of nine of the last 10 games behind a high-powered offense. Kevin Durant (hamstring) is out and Jeff Green (shoulder) is doubtful to play for Brooklyn. Christian Wood (ankle) is out for Houston, with Eric Gordon (knee) and Danuel House (knee) listed as questionable.

Nets vs. Rockets spread: Nets -9

Nets vs. Rockets over-under: 227.5 points

Nets vs. Rockets money line: Nets -440, Rockets +360

BKN: The Nets are 9-1 against the spread in the last 10 games

HOU: The Rockets are 1-9 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Nets can cover



Brooklyn's offensive talent is off the charts, even without Durant. James Harden is leading the league in averaging 11.3 assists per game since joining the Nets, and he also contributes 25.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per contest. Kyrie Irving adds 27.4 points and 6.0 assists, and Brooklyn is the No. 1 offensive team in the NBA. Brooklyn also may be able to generate offensive rebounds against a Rockets team that ranks 29th in the NBA in protecting the defensive glass.

On the other side, the Nets are not a statistically impressive defense, but they have a favorable matchup against the Rockets. Houston is 27th in the NBA in offensive rating, scoring only 105.4 points per 100 possessions, and the Rockets rank in the bottom five in both effective field goal percentage and true shooting percentage. Houston is also the third-worst offensive rebounding team in the league, pulling down only 22.8 percent of their own misses, and the Rockets turn the ball over on 14.7 percent of offensive possessions.

Why the Rockets can cover

Houston is in a tailspin, but the Rockets could find solace in Brooklyn's defense. The Nets are 26th in the NBA in defensive rating, allowing almost 1.14 points per possession, and Brooklyn is the second-worst team in the league when it comes to forcing turnovers, creating a giveaway on only 12.3 percent of possessions.

The Rockets also have some firepower offensively, with John Wall (20.4 points, 6.1 assists per game) and Victor Oladipo (19.0 points per game) scheduled to play. Houston is also a top-10 defensive team, giving up fewer than 1.1 points per possession and ranking in the top eight in shooting efficiency allowed. The Rockets are No. 5 in the league in creating havoc, forcing a turnover on 15.4 percent of defensive possessions, and Houston is also adept at blocking shots, rejecting 5.6 attempts per game.

