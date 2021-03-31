The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Houston Rockets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Barclays Center. The Nets are 32-15 overall and 18-6 at home, while Houston is 13-33 overall and 7-16 on the road. Brooklyn is favored by 12.5-points in the latest Nets vs. Rockets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 230. Before entering any Rockets vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Nets vs. Rockets spread: Nets -12.5

Nets vs. Rockets over-under: 230 points

Nets vs. Rockets money line: Brooklyn -1100, Houston +700



What you need to know about the Nets

Brooklyn beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, 112-107. James Harden posted a triple-double with 38 points, 13 assists and 11 boards. The Nets have won 18 of their last 21 games. The Nets have a 15-5 record vs. Western Conference teams this season. Brooklyn's last seven wins are by nine points or less.

Brooklyn has scored 130-plus points nine times this season, a franchise record. Harden leads the NBA in in assists per game (11.2) and minutes per game (38.2). Landry Shamet (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Houston lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, 120-110. The Rockets have lost three of their past five games and 23 of 25 overall. They were outscored 30-19 in the fourth quarter. Kelly Olynyk finished with 25 points.

John Wall (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game. He is shooting 31.5 percent from the field in his last seven games. Christian Wood (illness) missed Monday's game but is probable for Wednesday.

