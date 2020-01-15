Nets vs. Sixers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 15 predictions from model on 28-16 run

With an eye toward snapping out of a cold spell, the Philadelphia 76ers host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday evening. Brett Brown's team has lost six of the last eight games and, with Joel Embiid (hand) unavailable to play, Philadelphia will be short-handed in this Eastern Conference matchup. The Nets enter Wednesday's matchup on the second night of a back-to-back after falling at home to the Utah Jazz in their last outing, while the 76ers are on full rest.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center. Sportsbooks list the 76ers as 7.5-point home favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 219.5 in the latest Sixers vs. Nets odds. Before you make any Nets vs. Sixers picks and NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Nets vs. 76ers spread: Philadelphia -7.5

Nets vs. 76ers over-under: 219.5 points

Nets vs. 76ers money line: Philadelphia -330, Brooklyn +260

BKN: The Nets have covered the spread in two of their last three games.

PHI: The Sixers are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games.

Why the Nets can cover

The model understands that the Sixers aren't the same team without Embiid, and that provides immediate optimism for the Nets on the road. In addition, Kyrie Irving looks like his old self in two games since returning from a shoulder injury. The All-NBA guard is averaging 26.5 points and 7.0 assists in those two contests and, while the Sixers do present intriguing size and athleticism against him, Irving is the kind of shot-maker that is virtually irreplaceable for any team.

Brooklyn also presents a top-five defense in the NBA when it comes to forcing opponents into missing shots, and the Nets are also above-average in keeping opponents off the free throw line. That combination will be quite useful against a Philadelphia offense that is averaging 109.0 points per game, which ranks 21st in the NBA.

Why the 76ers can cover

The model knows that the Nets are better with Irving in the fold, but Philadelphia still holds the rest advantage and the edge provided by playing at home. The Sixers are also an elite defensive rebounding team, and that could negate a relative strength for the Nets as a strong team on the offensive glass.

Overall, Philadelphia presents one of the best defenses in the NBA, using impressive size and athleticism to its advantage, and that brings a strong baseline. In addition, the Sixers are a strong offensive rebounding team, whereas defensive rebounding is already a weak point for the Nets, even before accounting for a potential lack of energy on night two of a back-to-back.

How to make Nets vs. 76ers picks

