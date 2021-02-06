The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. The Nets are 14-10 overall and 4-5 on the road, while Philadelphia is 16-7 overall and 10-2 at home. The Sixers are 12-9 against the spread this season. Brooklyn has a 10-14 ATS mark for the year.

Nets vs. Sixers spread: Nets +4.5

Nets vs. Sixers over-under: 236.5 points

What you need to know about the Nets

The Nets lost to the Raptors on Friday, 123-117. Brooklyn has lost two of its past three games. Kevin Durant was removed from the game in the third quarter after not being cleared for the start of the game due to health and safety protocols. He will not play on Saturday night. He scored eight points in 19 minutes.

Kyrie Irving will not play on Saturday because of a finger injury. Joe Harris led the Nets with 19 points on Friday. James Harden leads the league in assists per game at 11.3. He had 12 vs. Toronto.

What you need to know about the Sixers

The Sixers lost to the Blazers on Thursday night, 121-105. It was just the second home loss of the season for Philadelphia. The Sixers still have the best home record in the NBA. Joel Embiid scored 32 of his 37 points in the first half. Philadelphia was outscored 40-19 in the third quarter. Embiid (knee) and Seth Curry (illness) are both questionable for this matchup. Ben Simmons (calf) is probable.

The Sixers missed 20 of 27 3-point attempts on Thursday. The loss stopped a four-game winning streak for Philadelphia. The Sixers lost the first meeting of the season with the Nets on Jan. 7, 122-109.

