The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Brooklyn Nets in a battle between prospective NBA Eastern Conference contenders on Thursday evening. Philadelphia is on the second night of a back-to-back, with Brooklyn playing at home on regular rest. Kevin Durant (protocols) and Spencer Dinwiddie (ACL) are out for Brooklyn, with Rodions Kurucs (ankle) and Reggie Perry (groin) listed as questionable.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Brooklyn. William Hill Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as a 1.5-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 226 in the latest Sixers vs. Nets odds. Before making any Nets vs. Sixers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two seasons. Dating back to last season, it is on a stunning 65-36 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nets vs. 76ers. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and betting trends for 76ers vs. Nets:

76ers vs. Nets spread: 76ers -1.5

76ers vs. Nets over-under: 226 points

76ers vs. Nets money line: 76ers -125, Nets +105

PHL: The 76ers are 5-2 against the spread in the last seven games

BKN: The Nets are 3-5 against the spread in 2020-21

Latest Odds: Brooklyn Nets +1.5 Bet Now

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia owns the best record in the NBA at 7-1, winning the last five games. Defensively, the 76ers are playing at an elite level, headlined by Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, and the team is allowing fewer than 1.04 points per possessions to lead the league. Philadelphia is also a top-six team in both shooting efficiency allowed and defensive rebounding, with above-average marks in free throw rate allowed and turnover creation rate.

Offensively, Embiid leads the way with 23.2 points and 12.3 rebounds per game, and he will make life difficult for Brooklyn. The Nets have one of the worst defensive rebound rates (70.0 percent) in the NBA, and Brooklyn also struggles to create havoc, forcing a turnover on only 13.2 percent of possessions. Philadelphia currently boasts a stellar effective field shooting mark of 56.9 percent, and they should be able to maintain offensive efficiency against the Nets.

Why the Nets can cover

Despite their modest win-loss record, the Nets currently rate in the top eight in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. On the offensive side, Kyrie Irving spurs a group that is scoring 1.14 points per possession, with a top-five mark in effective field goal shooting at 56.4 percent. Brooklyn is also tremendous at generating free throw attempts, landing in the top eight in free throw rate, and Caris LeVert is a capable No. 2 creator in Durant's absence.

Defensively, Brooklyn is No. 1 in the NBA in effective field goal percentage allowed (48.7 percent), and the Nets are limiting opponents to fewer than 1.07 points per possession. The Nets are also above-average in free throw rate allowed, with Philadelphia entering this contest as a below-average team in turnover rate, giving the ball away on more than 16 percent of offensive possessions.

How to make 76ers vs. Nets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with 11 players projected to score in double figures. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nets vs. 76ers? And which side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Nets vs. 76ers spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.