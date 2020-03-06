Nets vs. Spurs: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Brooklyn

Current Records: San Antonio 26-34; Brooklyn 27-34

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs are 8-1 against the Brooklyn Nets since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. San Antonio will take on Brooklyn at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center after a few days off. The Spurs earned a 118-105 in their most recent contest in December of last year.

San Antonio escaped with a win against the Charlotte Hornets by the margin of a single free throw, 104-103. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 36-19 deficit. San Antonio can attribute much of their success to point guard Dejounte Murray, who had 21 points and six assists along with five boards.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn took a serious blow against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, falling 118-79. It was supposed to be a close game, and the Nets were supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. Power forward Taurean Waller-Prince (15 points), shooting guard Caris LeVert (14 points), point guard Chris Chiozza (14 points), and small forward Joe Harris (13 points) were the top scorers for Brooklyn.

San Antonio's victory lifted them to 26-34 while Brooklyn's defeat dropped them down to 27-34. We'll see if the Spurs can repeat their recent success or if Brooklyn bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Nets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

San Antonio have won eight out of their last nine games against Brooklyn.