Nets vs. Spurs: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Brooklyn

Current Records: San Antonio 26-34; Brooklyn 27-34

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs are 8-1 against the Brooklyn Nets since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Spurs will take on Brooklyn at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center after a few days off. San Antonio will be hoping to build upon the 118-105 win they picked up against Brooklyn when they previously played in December of last year.

San Antonio escaped with a win against the Charlotte Hornets by the margin of a single free throw, 104-103. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 36-19 deficit. San Antonio can attribute much of their success to point guard Dejounte Murray, who had 21 points and six assists along with five boards.

Meanwhile, the Nets took a serious blow against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, falling 118-79. It was supposed to be a close contest, and Brooklyn was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. Power forward Taurean Waller-Prince (15 points), shooting guard Caris LeVert (14 points), point guard Chris Chiozza (14 points), and small forward Joe Harris (13 points) were the top scorers for Brooklyn.

San Antonio's victory lifted them to 26-34 while Brooklyn's defeat dropped them down to 27-34. We'll see if San Antonio can repeat their recent success or if Brooklyn bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

San Antonio have won eight out of their last nine games against Brooklyn.