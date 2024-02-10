The San Antonio Spurs will face off against the Brooklyn Nets in an interconference matchup on Saturday. Brooklyn is 20-31 overall and 12-16 at home, while San Antonio is 10-42 overall and 5-21 on the road. The Spurs and Nets split their two meetings last season with the home team winning each contest.

Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Brooklyn is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Spurs vs. Nets odds, according to SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 232 points. Before entering any Nets vs. Spurs picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 51-33 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $1,700. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on San Antonio vs. Brooklyn. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Spurs vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Spurs spread: Nets -5.5

Nets vs. Spurs over/under: 232 points

Nets vs. Spurs money line: Nets -225, Spurs +184

SA: The Spurs are 3-1 ATS over their lost four games as the underdog by 5.5 points or fewer

BRK: The Nets are 6-1 over their last seven games against the Spurs

Nets vs. Spurs picks: See picks here

What to know about the Spurs

The Spurs enter on a six-game losing streak, most recently falling to the Magic, 127-111, on Thursday. San Antonio has the fifth-worst scoring defense (120.9 points per game) in the NBA this season, but the unit has improved as the year's gone on. The Spurs are allowing 116.4 ppg over their last four games as the young lineup learns to play together, led by Victor Wembanyama's incredible mix of size and athleticism.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft is averaging 20.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.1 blocks per game this season. Nearly 70% of San Antonio baskets have come off assists, which leads the NBA, and the Spurs' 29.3 assists per game ranks third in the league. Coach Greg Popovich is considered one of the all-time greats and it seems he has the Spurs playing increasingly as a team as the season progresses. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Nets

The Nets have been on a losing skid of their own, dropping three straight games and four of their last five contests. Brooklyn has lost four straight games at home, including the first three of its five-game homestand. The Nets traded Spencer Dinwiddie to the Raptors for Dennis Schroder and Thad Young, which could open up more scoring chances for the young tandem of Mikal Bridges and Cameron Thomas.

The Nets are 8-3 ATS over their last 11 games as the home favorite. Brooklyn generates the fifth-most offensive rebounds in the NBA this season and that ability to create additional possessions could make a huge difference on Saturday. Bridges has scored at least 26 points in back-to-back contests and the Nets will need him to play a huge role against the Spurs on Saturday. See which team to pick here.

How to make Nets vs. Spurs picks

The model has simulated Spurs vs. Nets 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread hits over 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nets vs. Spurs, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Spurs vs. Nets spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model on a 51-33 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.