Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Phoenix 42-17; Brooklyn 40-20

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets are 9-2 against the Phoenix Suns since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. The Nets' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Phoenix at 3:30 p.m. ET April 25 at Barclays Center. If the matchup is anything like Brooklyn's 128-124 victory from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Brooklyn didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Boston Celtics this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 109-104 win. Brooklyn relied on the efforts of small forward Joe Harris, who had 20 points, and power forward Jeff Green, who had 19 points. Green hadn't helped his team much against the Toronto Raptors this past Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, the contest between Phoenix and the Celtics this past Thursday was not particularly close, with the Suns falling 99-86. One thing holding Phoenix back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Devin Booker, who did not have his best game: he fouled out and turned the ball over five times en route to a 15-point finish.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Nets are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Brooklyn, who are 29-30 against the spread.

Brooklyn's victory brought them up to 40-20 while Phoenix's loss pulled them down to 42-17. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Brooklyn comes into the game boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 49.30%. The Suns are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.70% on the season. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

Odds

The Nets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Brooklyn have won nine out of their last 11 games against Phoenix.