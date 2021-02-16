The Phoenix Suns will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 10:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at PHX Arena. The Suns are 17-9 overall and 10-4 at home, while Brooklyn is 17-12 overall and 6-7 on the road. The teams split their two meetings last season.

Phoenix is favored by seven points in the latest Suns vs. Nets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 228.

Suns vs. Nets spread: Suns -7

Suns vs. Nets over-under: 228 points

What you need to know about the Suns

Phoenix raced past the Orlando Magic on Sunday, 109-90. Devin Booker had 27 points and six assists. The Suns scored 18 of the game's 26 points and never looked back. They have won six consecutive games. If Phoenix wins on Tuesday, it would complete the longest undefeated homestand in franchise history at 7-0.

Mikal Bridges scored 21 points on Sunday. DeAndre Ayton has 11 double-doubles in his last 15 games. Chris Paul leads the NBA in free throw percentage at 97.1.

What you need to know about the Nets

Brooklyn didn't have too much trouble with the Sacramento Kings on the road on Monday in a 136-125 win. Kyrie Irving shot 9-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 40 points. He will miss Tuesday's game with a back injury. The Nets have won three consecutive games.

The Nets made a franchise record 27 3-pointers on Monday. They have scored 130-plus points eight times this season, a new franchise record. Brooklyn has held leads of 28-plus points in each of its past three games. Kevin Durant (hamstring) will remain out on Tuesday.

