Nets vs. Thunder: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Oklahoma City 20-16; Brooklyn 16-19

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Brooklyn Nets will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Barclays Center without much rest after games the previous day. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Oklahoma City opened the new year with a less-than-successful 120-113 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. C Steven Adams put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn lost to the Orlando Magic by a decisive 101-89 margin. One thing holding Brooklyn back was the mediocre play of SG Garrett Temple, who did not have his best game; he played for 29 minutes but itself up just nine points on 2-for-13 shooting.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Thunder going off at just a 2-point favorite. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Oklahoma City didn't have too much trouble with Brooklyn when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they won 108-96. Will the Thunder repeat their success, or do the Nets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.98

Odds

The Thunder are a slight 2-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 217

Series History

Oklahoma City have won six out of their last eight games against Brooklyn.