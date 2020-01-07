Nets vs. Thunder: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Nets vs. Thunder basketball game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Oklahoma City 20-16; Brooklyn 16-19
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Brooklyn Nets will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Barclays Center without much rest after games the previous day. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
Oklahoma City opened the new year with a less-than-successful 120-113 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. C Steven Adams put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and 15 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn lost to the Orlando Magic by a decisive 101-89 margin. One thing holding Brooklyn back was the mediocre play of SG Garrett Temple, who did not have his best game; he played for 29 minutes but itself up just nine points on 2-for-13 shooting.
This next contest is expected to be close, with the Thunder going off at just a 2-point favorite. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Oklahoma City didn't have too much trouble with Brooklyn when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they won 108-96. Will the Thunder repeat their success, or do the Nets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.98
Odds
The Thunder are a slight 2-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 217
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won six out of their last eight games against Brooklyn.
- Mar 13, 2019 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Dec 05, 2018 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Jan 23, 2018 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Dec 07, 2017 - Brooklyn 100 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Mar 14, 2017 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Nov 18, 2016 - Oklahoma City 124 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Jan 24, 2016 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Nov 25, 2015 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Brooklyn 99
