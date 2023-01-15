Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Oklahoma City 20-23; Brooklyn 27-14

What to Know

This Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.37 points per game. They will head out on the road to face off against the Brooklyn Nets at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Barclays Center. OKC will be strutting in after a win while Brooklyn will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Thunder didn't have too much trouble with the Chicago Bulls on the road this past Friday as they won 124-110. OKC got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was small forward Jalen Williams out in front picking up 22 points in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Nets and the Boston Celtics this past Thursday was not particularly close, with Brooklyn falling 109-98. Point guard Kyrie Irving (24 points) was the top scorer for Brooklyn.

Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Everything went Oklahoma City's way against Brooklyn when the two teams previously met in January of last year as they made off with a 130-109 win. Will OKC repeat their success, or do the Nets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $66.50

Odds

The Nets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won nine out of their last 13 games against Brooklyn.