Nets vs. Timberwolves: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Nets vs. Timberwolves basketball game
Who's Playing
Brooklyn (home) vs. Minnesota (away)
Last Season Records: Brooklyn 42-40; Minnesota 36-46
What to Know
Minnesota is 6-2 against Brooklyn since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. They will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET October 23rd at Barclays Center to kick off their 2019 seasons. Minnesota struggled last year, ending up 36-46. On the other hand, Brooklyn is coming off of a 42-40 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by Philadelphia 122-100 in game five.
Since the experts predict a loss, the Timberwolves will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves.
Over/Under: 226
Series History
Minnesota have won six out of their last eight games against Brooklyn.
- Nov 23, 2018 - Minnesota 112 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Nov 12, 2018 - Minnesota 120 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Jan 27, 2018 - Minnesota 111 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 03, 2018 - Brooklyn 98 vs. Minnesota 97
- Jan 28, 2017 - Minnesota 129 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Nov 08, 2016 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Minnesota 110
- Mar 05, 2016 - Minnesota 132 vs. Brooklyn 118
- Dec 20, 2015 - Minnesota 100 vs. Brooklyn 85
