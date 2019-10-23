Nets vs. Timberwolves: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Brooklyn (home) vs. Minnesota (away)

Last Season Records: Brooklyn 42-40; Minnesota 36-46

What to Know

Minnesota is 6-2 against Brooklyn since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. They will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET October 23rd at Barclays Center to kick off their 2019 seasons. Minnesota struggled last year, ending up 36-46. On the other hand, Brooklyn is coming off of a 42-40 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by Philadelphia 122-100 in game five.

Since the experts predict a loss, the Timberwolves will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

Minnesota have won six out of their last eight games against Brooklyn.