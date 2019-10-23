Nets vs. Timberwolves: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

How to watch Nets vs. Timberwolves basketball game

Who's Playing

Brooklyn (home) vs. Minnesota (away)

Last Season Records: Brooklyn 42-40; Minnesota 36-46

What to Know

Minnesota is 6-2 against Brooklyn since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. They will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET October 23rd at Barclays Center to kick off their 2019 seasons. Minnesota struggled last year, ending up 36-46. On the other hand, Brooklyn is coming off of a 42-40 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by Philadelphia 122-100 in game five.

Since the experts predict a loss, the Timberwolves will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: Fox Sports - North
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

Minnesota have won six out of their last eight games against Brooklyn.

  • Nov 23, 2018 - Minnesota 112 vs. Brooklyn 102
  • Nov 12, 2018 - Minnesota 120 vs. Brooklyn 113
  • Jan 27, 2018 - Minnesota 111 vs. Brooklyn 97
  • Jan 03, 2018 - Brooklyn 98 vs. Minnesota 97
  • Jan 28, 2017 - Minnesota 129 vs. Brooklyn 109
  • Nov 08, 2016 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Minnesota 110
  • Mar 05, 2016 - Minnesota 132 vs. Brooklyn 118
  • Dec 20, 2015 - Minnesota 100 vs. Brooklyn 85
