The Minnesota Timberwolves aim to stop a three-game losing skid on Tuesday evening. Minnesota visits Barclays Center to face the Brooklyn Nets, with the Wolves entering at 39-40 overall and 18-21 on the road. Brooklyn is 43-35 overall, including three straight wins, and 22-16 at home this season. Karl-Anthony Towns (calf), Austin Rivers (illness), and Jaylen Nowell (knee) are listed as questionable for the Wolves, with Naz Reid (wrist) ruled out. Ben Simmons (back) is out for the Nets.

Nets vs. Timberwolves spread: Timberwolves -1

Nets vs. Timberwolves over/under: 226.5 points

Nets vs. Timberwolves money line: Timberwolves -120, Nets +100

MINN: The Wolves are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

BKN: The Nets are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Timberwolves can cover



Minnesota has two-way strengths that should shine against Brooklyn. The Wolves are led by Anthony Edwards, who is coming off a 37-point performance on Sunday and averaging 24.5 points per game in 2022-23. Minnesota is in the top four of the NBA in field goal percentage (49%) and 2-point percentage (56.8%), and the Wolves are in the top 10 of the league in assists (26.0 per game), points in the paint (54.3 per game) and fast break points (14.8 per game).

Brooklyn is a very poor rebounding team, including the second-worst mark on the defensive glass in grabbing only 69% of missed shots. On defense, Minnesota creates havoc on a regular basis, ranking in the top five of the NBA in turnovers created (15.5 per game), steals (8.0 per game), and blocked shots (5.3 per game). The Wolves are in the top 10 in overall defensive efficiency, giving up 113.1 points per 100 possessions, and Minnesota is holding opponents to only 53.2% shooting inside the arc this season.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn has superior offensive numbers in this matchup. The Nets are in the top third of the NBA in offensive efficiency this season, scoring 114.8 points per 100 possessions. Brooklyn excels in shooting efficiency, including top-five marks in field goal percentage (48.9%) and 3-point percentage (38.1%). The Nets are also in the top eight of the league in 2-point percentage (56%) and free throw percentage (80%), and Brooklyn is averaging 25.5 assists per game this season.

Mikal Bridges leads the way for the Nets, averaging 27.6 points per game since a mid-season trade with Phoenix. Bridges is shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.8% from 3-point range in a Brooklyn uniform, and the Wolves have notable vulnerabilities on defense. Minnesota is No. 29 in the NBA in free throw prevention, yielding 26.2 attempts per game, and the Wolves are No. 23 in the league in 3-point defense, giving up 37% shooting to opponents from long distance.

