The Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Portland Trail Blazers in an interconference matchup on Wednesday. Portland is 10-29 overall and 5-12 at home, while Brooklyn is 16-23 overall and 6-13 on the road. The Trail Blazers defeated the Nets, 134-127, in overtime in Brooklyn on January 7 in their first meeting this season.

Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. ET at the Rose Quarter in Portland, Ore. Brooklyn is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Nets vs. Trail Blazers odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 222 points. Before entering any Trail Blazers vs. Nets picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 13 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 42-23 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Brooklyn vs. Portland. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Nets vs. Blazers:

Trail Blazers vs. Nets spread: Nets -6.5

Trail Blazers vs. Nets over/under: 222 points

Trail Blazers vs. Nets money line: Trail Blazers: +205, Nets: -253

BRK: The Nets are 9-5 ATS as a favorite this season

POR: The Trail Blazers are 7-2 ATS with 2-3 days of rest as they enter Wednesday off two days of rest

Trail Blazers vs. Nets picks: See picks at SportsLine

What to know about the Nets

The Nets are coming off a loss, but they gave the defending Eastern Conference champions all they could handle in a 96-95 overtime defeat to the Miami Heat on Monday. Brooklyn led 45-31 at halftime before a poor second half allowed the Heat to come back and force overtime. Forward Mikal Bridges had 26 points for his third straight game with at least 26 points and he's averaging 21.4 points per game this season.

The Nets have lost three straight and eight of their last nine, resulting in some playing time re-shuffling. Dennis Smith Jr., the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 draft, is playing an increased role in averaging 25.8 minutes over five January games, nearly five more minutes than he was averaging in December. Smith has contributed in a variety of different ways over those five contests, including a game with 12 rebounds and another with 10 assists. He's averaging 8.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists in January as scores like Cameron Thomas and Cameron Johnson are averaging fewer points this month than they did to begin the season. Ben Simmons (back) remains out. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers haven't been playing much better, entering with 1-7 record over their last eight games. Portland's one victory over that stretch came in the overtime victory over the Nets. Anfernee Simons had 38 points and 11 assists in the win, shooting 13 of 25 (52%), including 5 of 10 on 3-pointers. Simons is questionable with an illness, so that's a situation to monitor closer to tip-off.

Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has made an immediate impact in Portland. Henderson is averaging 12.7 points and five assists per contest and is coming off a career-high 33 points in a 127-116 loss to the Suns on Sunday. Henderson added seven rebounds, nine assists and three steals in the victory. Portland is 6-5 ATS against the Eastern Conference this season, including 4-2 ATS over its last six matchups against the East. Malcolm Brogdon (adductor) is questionable for Wednesday, while Shaedon Sharpe (abdominal) is out. See which team to pick here.

How to make Trail Blazers vs. Nets picks

The model has simulated Nets vs. Trail Blazers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Trail Blazers vs. Nets, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nets vs. Trail Blazers spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model on a 42-23 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.