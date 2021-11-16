Who's Playing
Golden State @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Golden State 11-2; Brooklyn 10-4
What to Know
After six games on the road, the Brooklyn Nets are heading back home. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Barclays Center. Golden State will need to watch out since the Nets have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.
You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Brooklyn on Sunday. They put the hurt on the Oklahoma City Thunder with a sharp 120-96 win. It was another big night for Brooklyn's power forward Kevin Durant, who had 33 points in addition to eight boards.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 57-57 at halftime, but Golden State was not quite the Charlotte Hornets' equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. Golden State fell just short of the Hornets by a score of 106-102. Despite the loss, the Warriors had strong showings from small forward Andrew Wiggins, who had 28 points along with six rebounds, and point guard Stephen Curry, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten assists in addition to six boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Nets are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Brooklyn, who are 7-7 against the spread.
Brooklyn is now 10-4 while Golden State sits at 11-2. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Brooklyn enters the game with a 47% field goal percentage, good for second best in the league. Golden State has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the most points per game in the league at 115.1.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: TNT
- Ticket Cost: $127.65
Odds
The Nets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Golden State have won eight out of their last 11 games against Brooklyn.
