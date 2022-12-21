Who's Playing

Golden State @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Golden State 15-17; Brooklyn 19-12

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Brooklyn Nets are heading back home. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Barclays Center after having had a few days off. Brooklyn has some work to do to even out the 3-10 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

It was a close one, but on Sunday the Nets sidestepped the Detroit Pistons for a 124-121 win. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 71-54 deficit. It was another big night for Brooklyn's power forward Kevin Durant, who had 43 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Golden State took a serious blow against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, falling 132-94. The Dubs were down 100-81 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Klay Thompson had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes with and five turnovers.

Brooklyn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Brooklyn, who are 15-16 against the spread.

Brooklyn's win lifted them to 19-12 while Golden State's loss dropped them down to 15-17. Allowing an average of 117.09 points per game, the Warriors haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $114.00

Odds

The Nets are a big 12-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won ten out of their last 13 games against Brooklyn.