Who's Playing
Golden State @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Golden State 15-17; Brooklyn 19-12
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Brooklyn Nets are heading back home. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Barclays Center after having had a few days off. Brooklyn has some work to do to even out the 3-10 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.
It was a close one, but on Sunday the Nets sidestepped the Detroit Pistons for a 124-121 win. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 71-54 deficit. It was another big night for Brooklyn's power forward Kevin Durant, who had 43 points along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Golden State took a serious blow against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, falling 132-94. The Dubs were down 100-81 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Klay Thompson had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes with and five turnovers.
Brooklyn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Brooklyn, who are 15-16 against the spread.
Brooklyn's win lifted them to 19-12 while Golden State's loss dropped them down to 15-17. Allowing an average of 117.09 points per game, the Warriors haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $114.00
Odds
The Nets are a big 12-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as an 11.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Golden State have won ten out of their last 13 games against Brooklyn.
- Jan 29, 2022 - Golden State 110 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Nov 16, 2021 - Golden State 117 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Feb 13, 2021 - Brooklyn 134 vs. Golden State 117
- Dec 22, 2020 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Golden State 99
- Feb 05, 2020 - Brooklyn 129 vs. Golden State 88
- Nov 10, 2018 - Golden State 116 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Oct 28, 2018 - Golden State 120 vs. Brooklyn 114
- Mar 06, 2018 - Golden State 114 vs. Brooklyn 101
- Nov 19, 2017 - Golden State 118 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Feb 25, 2017 - Golden State 112 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Dec 22, 2016 - Golden State 117 vs. Brooklyn 101
- Dec 06, 2015 - Golden State 114 vs. Brooklyn 98
- Nov 14, 2015 - Golden State 107 vs. Brooklyn 99