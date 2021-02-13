Kevin Durant returns to the Bay Area for the first time in 20 months when the Brooklyn Nets open a five-game road trip at the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Durant led the Warriors (14-12) to back-to-back NBA titles but tore his Achilles tendon in the 2019 Finals before forcing a trade to the Nets (15-12). He will be returning to Brooklyn's lineup after missing the past three games while in the COVID-19 protocol.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET at the Chase Center in San Francisco. William Hill Sportsbook lists Brooklyn as a four-point favorite while the over-under is 245.5 in the latest Nets vs. Warriors odds.



Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Warriors vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Warriors spread: Nets -4

Nets vs. Warriors over-under: 245.5 points

Nets vs. Warriors money line: Nets -165, Warriors +145

BKN: Nets C DeAndre Jordan (personal) will miss Saturday's game

GS: Warriors C James Wiseman (wrist) will sit out against Brooklyn

Why the Nets can cover



Durant had scored at least 20 points in his first 17 games before he was limited to eight after being pulled 19 minutes into a matchup against Toronto on Feb. 5. A two-time NBA Finals MVP with Golden State, he had scored at least 30 points in six of his previous eight games before the COVID-19 snafu. Durant is averaging a team-leading 29.5 points and shooting 52.9 percent from the floor.

Kyrie Irving, who scored a team-high 26 points in the season-opening rout of Golden State, poured in 35 points as the Nets snapped a three-game slide with a 104-94 victory over Indiana on Wednesday. He is second to Durant in scoring at 27.9 points per game and is averaging 5.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds. Irving has been more productive on the road, averaging 30.1 points -- four higher than at home.

Why the Warriors can cover

Stephen Curry has ascended to No. 2 in the league scoring race at 30.0 points per game and has turned up his offensive game a few notches in February. He is coming off a 40-point performance in a six-point win over Orlando on Thursday and is averaging 40.3 points over his last four games. He is 31 of 59 from 3-point range in that span and has shot at least 50 percent overall in eight straight games.

Andrew Wiggins struggled with his shot in a two-game trip to San Antonio but regained his touch and scored 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting against the Magic to raise his average to 17.6 points. Guard Kelly Oubre Jr. is third on the team at 13.8 points per game, but he is making a bigger impact this month. He scored a career-high 40 points at Dallas on Feb. 4 and is coming off consecutive double-doubles.

How to make Warriors vs. Nets picks

The simulations project six different players will score 16 or more points.

