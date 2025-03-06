With roughly three-quarters of the 2024-25 NBA season gone, the Brooklyn Nets will host the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night in an East versus West clash. Brooklyn is 21-40 on the season and ranks 11th in the East, while Golden State is up to sixth in the West at 34-28. The Warriors have won and covered the spread in two of their last three head-to-head matchups with the Nets, but Brooklyn did score a 128-120 win as 13.5-point underdogs at Golden State during their only previous meeting of the season on Nov. 25.

Tipoff from Barclays Center in New York City is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Golden State is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Nets vs. Warriors odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 224.5 points. Before making any Warriors vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Brooklyn vs. Golden State and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. Here are several NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Warriors spread: Brooklyn +10.5

Nets vs. Warriors over/under: 224.5 points

Nets vs. Warriors money line: Brooklyn +367, Golden State -483

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn had its losing streak extended to five games on Tuesday night when it suffered a 127-113 loss at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs. Cam Thomas had 24 points and six assists in the defeat and is now averaging 24.2 points per game this season, but Brooklyn's defensive struggles couldn't be overcome.

The Spurs shot 54.7% from the floor and 46.2% from the 3-point line, with Devin Vassell going 14-for-20 from the field and 8-for-11 from beyond the arc on his way to 37 points. However, Thomas did have 23 points in the Nov. 25 win as double-digit underdogs against Golden State, and the Nets will be looking to tap back into that gameplan on Thursday.

Why the Warriors can cover

Meanwhile, the Warriors are coming off a 114-102 win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday and are now holding onto the No. 6 seed in the West via winning percentage. Stephen Curry had 28 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in the victory, and Jimmy Butler added 19 points.

Since those two superstars were paired together at the NBA trade deadline, Golden State has won nine of its last 11 games and has also covered the spread in seven of eight. The Warriors have also covered the spread in eight of their last nine games against Eastern Conference opponents and have a 19-13 record ATS away from home this season.

How to make Nets vs. Warriors picks

The model has simulated Golden State vs. Brooklyn 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Under the total, projecting 215 combined points.

So who wins Warriors vs. Nets, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time?

