Who's Playing
Washington @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Washington 24-27; Brooklyn 31-20
What to Know
The Washington Wizards haven't won a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets since Feb. 17 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Washington might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against Brooklyn at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 4 at Barclays Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.
The Wizards came up short against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, falling 124-116. Washington was up 69-51 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. The losing side was boosted by center Kristaps Porzingis, who had 32 points along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, the night started off rough for Brooklyn on Wednesday, and it ended that way, too. They were completely outmatched by the Boston Celtics on the road and fell 139-96. Brooklyn was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 79-45. Point guard Kyrie Irving (20 points) and shooting guard Cameron Thomas (19 points) were the top scorers for the Nets.
The losses put the Wizards at 24-27 and Brooklyn at 31-20. Washington is 9-17 after losses this year, Brooklyn 11-8.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: NBC Sports Washington
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.10
Odds
The Nets are a slight 2-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Washington have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Brooklyn.
