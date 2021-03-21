Who's Playing
Washington @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Washington 15-25; Brooklyn 28-14
What to Know
This Sunday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.15 points per contest. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at Barclays Center after having had a few days off. The Wizards aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
Washington netted a 131-122 win over the Utah Jazz this past Thursday. Washington's success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Russell Westbrook, who dropped a triple-double on 35 points, 15 boards, and 13 dimes, and shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 43 points and five assists. That's the fourth consecutive matchup in which Westbrook has had at least ten assists.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn came up short against the Orlando Magic this past Friday, falling 121-113. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Brooklyn was far and away the favorite. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of point guard Kyrie Irving, who had 43 points in addition to six rebounds.
Washington came out on top in a nail-biter against the Nets in the teams' previous meeting in January, sneaking past 149-146. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Wizards since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nets are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Washington have won 14 out of their last 19 games against Brooklyn.
- Jan 31, 2021 - Washington 149 vs. Brooklyn 146
- Jan 03, 2021 - Washington 123 vs. Brooklyn 122
- Aug 02, 2020 - Brooklyn 118 vs. Washington 110
- Feb 26, 2020 - Washington 110 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Feb 01, 2020 - Washington 113 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Feb 27, 2019 - Washington 125 vs. Brooklyn 116
- Dec 14, 2018 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Washington 118
- Dec 01, 2018 - Washington 102 vs. Brooklyn 88
- Nov 16, 2018 - Brooklyn 115 vs. Washington 104
- Jan 13, 2018 - Washington 119 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Dec 22, 2017 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Washington 84
- Dec 12, 2017 - Brooklyn 103 vs. Washington 98
- Mar 24, 2017 - Washington 129 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Feb 08, 2017 - Washington 114 vs. Brooklyn 110
- Dec 30, 2016 - Washington 118 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Dec 05, 2016 - Washington 118 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Apr 11, 2016 - Washington 120 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Apr 06, 2016 - Washington 121 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Dec 26, 2015 - Washington 111 vs. Brooklyn 96