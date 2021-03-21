Who's Playing

Washington @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Washington 15-25; Brooklyn 28-14

What to Know

This Sunday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.15 points per contest. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at Barclays Center after having had a few days off. The Wizards aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Washington netted a 131-122 win over the Utah Jazz this past Thursday. Washington's success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Russell Westbrook, who dropped a triple-double on 35 points, 15 boards, and 13 dimes, and shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 43 points and five assists. That's the fourth consecutive matchup in which Westbrook has had at least ten assists.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn came up short against the Orlando Magic this past Friday, falling 121-113. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Brooklyn was far and away the favorite. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of point guard Kyrie Irving, who had 43 points in addition to six rebounds.

Washington came out on top in a nail-biter against the Nets in the teams' previous meeting in January, sneaking past 149-146. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Wizards since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington have won 14 out of their last 19 games against Brooklyn.