Fresh off their first win of the season, the Washington Wizards take on the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday evening. The Wizards opened the campaign with five straight losses before knocking off the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Brooklyn is 3-3 on the season after splitting a pair of games against the Atlanta Hawks. Jeff Green (eye) is available to play for Brooklyn, with Spencer Dinwiddie (knee) and Nicolas Claxton (knee) ruled out.

Tip-off is at 6 p.m. ET in Brooklyn. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Nets as 8.5-point home favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 240.5 in the latest Wizards vs. Nets odds. Before you make any Nets vs. Wizards picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two seasons. Dating back to last season, it is on a stunning 62-36 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,200 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wizards vs. Nets. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Nets vs. Wizards:

Wizards vs. Nets spread: Nets -8.5

Wizards vs. Nets over-under: 240.5 points

Wizards vs. Nets money line: Nets -380, Wizards +310

WAS: The Wizards are 1-4 against the spread in conference games

BKN: The Nets are 2-4 against the spread this season

Latest Odds: Brooklyn Nets -7.5 Bet Now

Why the Wizards can cover



The Wizards have one of the best guards in the NBA in Bradley Beal, and he spurs an impressive and dynamic offensive attack. Beal is averaging 31.2 points and 4.7 assists per game, carrying over from a highly productive season in 2019-20. Near the rim, Thomas Bryant is efficient and explosive, averaging 17.3 points and shooting 65.2 percent from the floor.

Washington is also above-average in shooting efficiency, posting an effective field goal mark of 54.2 percent, and the Wizards are a top-12 team in the NBA at generating free throw attempts. Brooklyn is also vulnerable on the defensive glass, giving up a 32.5 percent offensive rebound rate this season, and the Nets have been below-average in ball security, turning the ball over on 15.4 percent of possessions.

Why the Nets can cover

The Nets are the more talented team in this matchup, headlined by the presence of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. By any measure, Durant and Irving are two of the best players in the NBA, and the Nets are built around their collective dynamism. Durant is averaging 28.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, showing few signs of rust after missing the entire 2019-20 season with an Achilles injury.

Irving is also productive in the early going, averaging 26.2 points, 5.6 assists and 5.2 rebounds per contest with the ability to explode at any moment. As a team, the Nets rank in the top-10 in points per possessions (1.148), effective field goal percentage (56.8 percent) and free throw rate, and Brooklyn is facing a below-average Washington defense in this contest.

How to make Wizards vs. Nets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with both teams projected to score 248 points combined. The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60 percent of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nets vs. Wizards? And which side of the spread hits nearly 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Wizards vs. Nets spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.