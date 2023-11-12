Another exciting Eastern Conference matchup is on the schedule as the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets are set to tip-off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Barclays Center. Brooklyn is 4-5 overall and 1-3 at home, while Washington is 2-6 overall and 1-4 on the road. The Nets won and covered the spread in all four of their head-to-head matchups with the Wizards last season.

The Nets are also 7-1-1 against the spread this season, while the Wizards are 4-4 against the number. Brooklyn is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Nets vs. Wizards odds, and the over/under is 235 points. Before entering any Nets vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 3 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a 79-42 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Washington vs. Brooklyn. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Wizards vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Wizards spread: Nets -6.5

Nets vs. Wizards over/under: 235 points

Nets vs. Wizards money line: Nets: -264, Wizards: +210

Nets vs. Wizards picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Wizards

The point spread may have favored the Wizards on Friday, but the final result did not. They fell 124-117 to Charlotte. The Wizards found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 25 to six on the offensive glass. Washington had eight players score in double-figures in the loss but nobody scored more than 17 points.

Kyle Kuzma led the way with 17 points but it was a below-average game by his standards this season. Kuzma is averaging 24.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists so far and is shooting a career-best 49.7% from the floor. Meanwhile, offseason addition Jordan Poole is averaging 17.0 points per game but shooting only 30.8% from the 3-point line.

What you need to know about the Nets

Meanwhile, Brooklyn came up short against Boston on Friday, falling 121-107. Despite the loss, the Nets got a solid performance out of Lonnie Walker IV, who scored 20 points and snatched seven rebounds off the bench. The Nets scored 60 points off the bench as a team but couldn't slow down the title favorites at the other end.

Brooklyn will be without leading scorer Cam Thomas as he's expected to miss at least two weeks with an ankle injury and Ben Simmons is also out with a hip injury. Mikal Bridges, who's averaging 19.4 points per game, will have to carry a heavier load on both ends with those two players on the shelf.

How to make Nets vs. Wizards picks

The model has simulated Nets vs. Wizards 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick where one side hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Wizards vs. Nets, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that finished last year on a 79-42 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.