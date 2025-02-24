We've got another exciting Eastern Conference contest on Monday's NBA schedule as the Washington Wizards will host the Brooklyn Nets. Washington is 9-47 overall and 5-24 at home, while Brooklyn is 21-35 overall and 12-17 on the road. The Wizards defeated the Nets, 119-102, on Feb. 5 in Brooklyn in their first meeting this season, but the Nets are 7-2 against Washington since the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. D'Angelo Russell (ankle) is out for the Nets.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The Nets are favored by 3 points in the latest Wizards vs. Nets odds. The over/under is 215.5 points.

Nets vs. Wizards spread: Nets -3

Nets vs. Wizards over/under: 215.5 points

Nets vs. Wizards money line: Nets -157, Wizards +129

BRK: The Nets are 7-2 against the spread (ATS) over their last nine games

WAS: The Wizards are also 7-2 ATS over their last nine games

Why the Nets can cover

The Nets are coming off a 105-103 victory over the 76ers on Saturday behind 23 points from Cameron Johnson. The 76ers were at full strength on Saturday with Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey all active and Brooklyn's recent defensive dominance continued. The Nets have held their opponents to fewer than 100 points in six of their last nine games, which has improved their season-long scoring defense to seventh in the league at 110.8 ppg. Brooklyn has only allowed more than 110 points once over its last 13 games though with the defense playing significantly better lately.

Johnson has led the Nets in scoring in back-to-back games and five of their last seven contests. The seventh-year veteran is averaging a career-high 19.1 ppg this season. The Wizards have lost six straight games as opposed to the Nets, who are 4-1 overall over their last five contests.

Why the Wizards can cover



Although the Wizards have lost six straight, their last victory came in their latest matchup against the Nets with a 119-102 win on Feb. 5. They also had more offensive success against Brooklyn than any team since Jan. 19. Washington had seven different players finish with at least 10 points, led by Jordan Poole's 19 points. Poole has been in control of Washington's offense lately, with two 40-point performances over his last six games.

The Wizards have covered the spread in three straight home games, despite losing all three outright. They performed better than oddsmakers expected against postseason teams like the Bucks and Pacers and given that, combined with a recent victory against the Nets, this could be the matchup to break the losing streak.

