An Eastern Conference fight features the Washington Wizards hosting the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. The Wizards are 11-16 overall but have been in a slump lately, dropping six straight games. On Saturday, the Wizards fell to the Los Angeles Clippers 114-107. Meanwhile, Brooklyn owns a 16-12 record, including a three-game win streak. Royce O'Neale (personal) is out for Brooklyn with Nicolas Claxton (hamstring) questionable. Washington will be down Bradley Beal (hamstring) and Rui Hachimura (ankle), with Monte Morris (groin) questionable.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Nets as a 6-point favorite in the latest Nets vs. Wizards odds The over/under for total points is set at 227. Before making any Wizards vs. Nets picks, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 9 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 26-10 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $1,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nets vs. Wizards. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Wizards vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Wizards spread: Nets -6

Nets vs. Wizards Over-Under: 227 points

Nets vs. Wizards money line: Brooklyn -225, Washington +185

BK: Nets are 3-1-2 ATS in the last 6 meetings

WAS: Over is 5-0-1 in the Wizards' last 6 games following an ATS loss



Nets vs. Wizards picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Nets can cover

Forward Kevin Durant is a dynamic and explosive threat who has the ability to score at will with an effortless jumper off the dribble. The 12-time All-Star flies all over for rebounds and blocks, impacting the game in the paint. Durant is sixth in the NBA in points (30) with 6.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He dropped 30-plus points in six of his last eight games.

Guard Seth Curry is a lights-out shooter who spaces the floor out consistently. Curry also has a great mid-range game and isn't afraid to put the ball on the deck to attack the lane. The Duke product averages 9.7 points and shoots 42% from beyond the arc. He has scored in double figures in back-to-back matchups, and on Dec. 7, Curry dropped 20 points, five boards, six dimes, and went 3-of-6 from three.

Why the Wizards can cover

Center Kristaps Porzingis is lengthy and athletic in the frontcourt for Washington. Porzingis has fluid movement on the floor to be a solid shot-blocker and rebounder. The 27-year-old averages 22.7 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. He's recorded 27-plus points in four straight games, and in his last contest, Porzingis dropped 30 points, 15 rebounds, and two blocks.

Forward Kyle Kuzma is a smooth and effective playmaker who has excellent footwork and thrives in transition. The Utah product owns a reliable jumper with the athleticism to finish through contact in the paint. Kuzma averages 21.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. He's scored at least 25 points in three of his last four games, and on Saturday, Kuzma logged 35 points and 12 boards.

How to make Nets vs. Wizards picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 238 points. The model also says one side of the spread has all of the value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wizards vs. Nets? And which side of the spread has all of the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.