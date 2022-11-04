Eastern Conference foes take the floor on Friday evening in the nation's capital. The Brooklyn Nets visit the Washington Wizards in the ninth game of the 2022-23 NBA season for both teams. Brooklyn is 2-6 overall and 0-2 on the road, while Washington is 4-4 overall and 2-2 at home. Seth Curry (ankle) is questionable to play for the Nets, with Ben Simmons (knee) and T.J. Warren (foot) ruled out. Kyrie Irving has been suspended by the Nets for at least the next five games. Delon Wright (hamstring) is out for the Wizards.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Washington. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Nets as 2-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 228.5 in the latest Nets vs. Wizards odds. Before you make any Nets vs. Wizards picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Nets vs. Wizards spread: Nets -2

Nets vs. Wizards over/under: 228.5 points

Nets vs. Wizards money line: Nets -120, Wizards +100

BKN: The Nets are 1-7 against the spread this season

WASH: The Wizards are 3-4-1 against the spread this season

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn's offense is capable of significant efficiency. The Nets are shooting 48.0% from the field this season, a top-five mark in the NBA, and Brooklyn is also near the top of the league in 2-point accuracy at 56.9%. Brooklyn has a 58.9% true shooting mark, and the Nets are in the top ten of the NBA in free throw creation (25.5 attempts per game) and free throw accuracy (80.4%). The Nets are also facing a Washington defense that is in the bottom five of the NBA in turnover creation and 3-point percentage allowed (40.4%) this season.

On defense, the Nets lead the league with 8.4 blocked shots per game, and Brooklyn is in the top ten of the league with 15.0 turnovers created per contest. Brooklyn is in the top ten of the NBA in 2-point defense with opponents shooting 50.7% inside the arc, and the Nets are above-average in assists allowed. Washington's offense is No. 29 in the NBA in 3-pointers (9.6 per game), with a bottom-10 mark in free throw creation.

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington has shown two-way strengths through the first eight games of the season. On defense, the Wizards are excelling on the glass, securing 75.7% of available defensive rebounds. That mark places Washington in the top five of the NBA. The Wizards are also in the top five of the league in blocked shots (6.4 per game), 2-point percentage allowed (48.4%) and assists allowed (22.6 per game). Washington is holding opponents to 45.3% shooting, and Brooklyn is in the bottom tier of the NBA in offensive rebound rate, grabbing only 24.3% of missed shots.

On offense, Washington's shooting has been stellar, including 48.3% from the field, 55.3% from inside the arc, and 81.5% from the free throw line. Each of those marks lands in the top six of the NBA, and Washington has a pair of scorers averaging at least 21 points per game. The Nets are dead-last in defensive efficiency and defensive rebound rate, and Brooklyn is in the bottom five of the NBA in 3-point defense.

