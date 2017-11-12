New by the fans, for the fans podcast: More on Bledsoe, Monroe, what’s next

Latest Phoenix Suns podcast from Paul and Justin

Paul and Justin here, and we are back with a new episode of Bright Side of the Sun's For the Fans, by the Fans Podcast all about the Phoenix Suns. This week, we discuss:

- the Eric Bledsoe trade;

- what we think the Suns will do with the pieces the team received for Bledsoe; and

- the team's play since the end of the new coach bump.

We also want to remind everyone that Bright Side Night is scheduled for January 14, 2018. Don't forget to donate!

As always, share your thoughts in the comment section below, or follow us on Twitter (@DervishOfWhirl and @SoSaysJ).

Until next time!