New by the fans, for the fans podcast: More on Bledsoe, Monroe, what’s next
New by the fans, for the fans podcast: More on Bledsoe, Monroe, what’s next
Latest Phoenix Suns podcast from Paul and Justin
Paul and Justin here, and we are back with a new episode of Bright Side of the Sun's For the Fans, by the Fans Podcast all about the Phoenix Suns. This week, we discuss:
- the Eric Bledsoe trade;
- what we think the Suns will do with the pieces the team received for Bledsoe; and
- the team's play since the end of the new coach bump.
We also want to remind everyone that Bright Side Night is scheduled for January 14, 2018. Don't forget to donate!
As always, share your thoughts in the comment section below, or follow us on Twitter (@DervishOfWhirl and @SoSaysJ).
Until next time!
-
Gobert (knee) to miss at least 4 weeks
Gobert was injured when Dion Waiters fell into his leg during Friday night's game
-
Kuzminskas waived to make room for Noah
Noah is eligible to return from suspension on Monday
-
NBA Sunday: Celtics win 12 in a row
Keep it right here for all your Sunday NBA scores, updates and highlights
-
Lonzo the main attraction in Milwaukee
Fans came from all over to see Lonzo Ball in action, even if they weren't actually Lakers...
-
Nets' Russell to miss several games
Russell hurt his knee in the closing minutes of the Nets' loss to the Jazz on Saturday nig...
-
Sixers emulate Warriors' selfless style
The Sixers came up short against the team whose style they aspire toward, but the future is...