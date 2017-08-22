New Clippers advisor Jerry West laments leaving Warriors: 'I did not want to leave'

Jerry West's move from Golden State to Los Angeles this offseason surprised some, given his role in helping the Warriors assemble their super team. And on Monday, he said the decision was not his.

In an interview with Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, the new Clippers special consultant called leaving Golden State as "sad" and made it clear he did not want to leave.

"Frankly it was very sad, OK? It really was," West said. "A place where I thought that if I was going to work another year or if somebody wanted me to work another year, I thought I could contribute; I did not want to leave.

"I did not want to leave. I was very happy there."

West played an integral role in recruiting Kevin Durant to Golden State, and he's as well-known an executive around the league -- with the success to back up popularity earned first as a player (his silhouette has been the NBA logo for decades, to the point he is known as "The Logo").

West has won eight NBA championships as an executive but was enamored with the Warriors organization and being close to one of the greatest talent pools ever assembled.

"Obviously to be around a bunch of players that were as together as any I've seen and I think more importantly the talent that was on that team and to see the joy. There's a lot of joy there," West said. "I think those are the kind of environments where people really prosper.

"You don't always in your life have a chance to work in environments like that. And the ownership group, to have that many diverse people who were so successful. To see the decisions that were made up there to make this possible … it was kind of a storybook six years to be honest with you."